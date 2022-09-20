Fiancee 'plots' Chennai-based doctor's murder after he puts her intimate videos online

Bengaluru, September 20

A Chennai-based doctor in Bengaluru was ‘killed’ by his fiancee for allegedly releasing private videos of her and her mother on social media, Karnataka Police said on Tuesday.

Both Vikas, 27, and his fiancee Pratipa, 25, originally hailed from Chennai.

Her friends, Susheel, 25, and Gowtham, 27, are also accused of the murder of Vikas while police have launched a hunt for another accused, Surya.

Vikas was attacked on September 10 and he succumbed to his injuries on September 18 at a private hospital. The incident took place in the limits of Begur police station here.

According to the police, Pratipa worked as an architect. They met through social media two years ago, fell in love and were to tie the knot next year.

Vikas practised in Chennai and had come to Bengaluru for a six-month coaching when he started living with Pratipa. During this time, Vikas allegedly made private videos of Pratipa as well as of her mother, the police said.

Later, he allegedly opened a fake account on social media and published the videos. The police said the families of Vikas and Pratipa fought over this.

Pratipa shared the incident with her accused friends. Susheel invited Vikas to his house on September 10 and assaulted him with a mop stick, the police said. IANS