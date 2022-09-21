Chennai doctor killed by lover, 2 others for uploading her intimate photos on social media

Bengaluru, September 21
A doctor from Chennai was beaten to death here by his fiancee and her two friends for allegedly posting her private photos online and sharing them with his friends, police has said.
The woman and her two friends have been arrested under murder charges, they added. One person has been booked and absconding.
According to police, 27-year-old Vikas Rajan was attacked by his fiancee Pratibha and her two friends at Mico Layout here.
He was admitted to a hospital in an unconscious state on September 10 where he succumbed to his injuries on September 14.
Pratibha told police that they were in a relationship for two years and recently planned to get married.
However, Rajan allegedly shared her private photos recently without her knowledge on social media and shared them with his friends.
“When the woman learnt about it, she decided to ‘teach’ him a lesson,” a police official said.
