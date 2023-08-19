Chennai police on alert after gang hacks to death history-sheeter

Chennai, August 19
The Greater Chennai police is on high alert after a man with more than 30 criminal cases was hacked to death at Srinivasa Puram in Chennai.
Suresh or Arcot Suresh, with more than 30 criminal cases including murders and extortions, was riding pillion with a friend on a two-wheeler when a gang of six cornered them.
The duo tried to escape but were attacked by the accused who fled after the locals rushed to the spot, according to police.
Suresh was admitted to Government Royapettah hospital with more than 20 injuries where he succumbed to death.
Following the incident, the police has increased its vigil in several places around Srinivasa Puram and other areas in Chennai city as Suresh was a known criminal having connections with several gangs.
