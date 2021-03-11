Cheque bounce: Set up special courts, says Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: As dishonour of cheque cases continue to clog the judicial system at the district level, the SC on Thursday ordered setting up of special courts presided over by retired judge in five states from September 1 for expeditious disposal of such cases. The courts will be set up in Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, UP and Rajasthan. — TNS

Aurangzeb’s tomb closed for 5 days

aurangabad: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has shut Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb here in Maharashtra for five days after a mosque committee in the area tried to lock the place, an official said on Thursday. PTI

Feeding stray dogs: SC lifts stay on HC order

new delhi: The SC on Thursday vacated its stay on a Delhi HC verdict that said stray dogs have the right to food and citizens the right to feed them. A three-judge Bench led by Justice UU Lalit vacated the stay on the HC order imposed by a two-judge Bench on March 4. TNS

PM urges youth to go cashless till next I-Day

new delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the youth in a meeting to give up cash transactions till the next Independence Day. He was addressing “Yuva Shivir” organised at Vadodara via video-conferencing.