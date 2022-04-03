Chetak copters witness to 60 yrs of military history

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

The Chetak series of helicopters, part of several historic operations, has completed 60 years of induction in the Indian Air Force. A function was held in Hyderabad today to mark the occasion and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari were among those present.

Based on the 1950s’ designed Alouette Aérospatiale 315B Lama of France, the helicopter was first inducted in 1962. It was deployed in the eastern sector for the India-China clash in October-November that year. The copter was used for undertaking recce missions for the military leadership, providing critical supplies to the ground troops, inducting troops into forward areas and evacuating the wounded. It was indeed baptism by fire for this machine.

During the 1965 war, these helicopters were modified as gunships and took part in offensive operations, especially over the Haji Pir Pass in J&K. Chetaks were used for evacuation of critical battle casualties. During the 1971 war, the helicopters were deployed on both the fronts and some were equipped with rockets and machine guns, providing close air support to the troops. A Chetak helicopter of 117 Helicopter unit became the first IAF aircraft to land in the newly created nation of Bangladesh. The same helicopter thereafter brought Lt Gen AAK Niazi and Maj Gen Rao Farman Ali as prisoners of war to India.