Chhattisgarh: 2 CRPF personnel injured in blast of IED planted by Naxalites

Raipur, June 5
Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were on Monday injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.
The incident took place at 10.30 am near Tekameta hill under Gangaloor police station limits when a team of the CRPF's 85th battalion was out on an area domination operation from Pusnar camp, located around 400 km from state capital Raipur, an official said.
While the team was cordoning off the area, the pressure IED exploded, injuring two CRPF personnel, he said.
The injured jawans were shifted to the district hospital in Bijapur, the official said, adding they will be airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.
Search operation is underway in the area, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers’ protest: Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh meet Home Minister Amit Shah, share concerns
No decision was reached at the meeting, said a source
Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
Focus on various key aspects of India-US defence ties and th...
Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested
Miscreants hurled abuses at gunmen in the vehicle and even h...
Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti
The SDRF team found the body of female pilgrim, Kamaljit Kau...
Odisha triple train crash: Railways resume passenger trains services on tracks in Balasore
Puri Vande Bharat passes through accident site after tracks ...