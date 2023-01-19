Chhattisgarh BJP MLA's son booked for rape

PTI

Raipur, January 19

The son of a Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA was booked for rape after a woman accused him of sexually exploiting her for several years on the pretext of marriage, a Raipur police official said on Thursday.

A rape case was registered against Palas Chandel, son of Chhattisgarh Assembly Leader of Opposition and Janjgir Champa MLA Narayan Chandel, on Wednesday, the official said.

"It was registered as a Zero FIR here and then transferred to Janjgir Champa police for further action," SHO Kavita Dhurve of Mahila Thana police station said.

"The woman has alleged the accused was exploiting her sexually in Janjgir-Champa for the last few years on the pretext of marriage. She has also alleged he made her undergo an abortion," Dhurve said.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 367(2)(n) (commit rape repeatedly on the same woman) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), the official added.

Narayan Chandel did not respond to calls for comments.

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur said the BJP must remove Chandel as LoP and expel him from the party.