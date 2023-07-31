Chhattisgarh IAS officers, Raipur mayor's brother booked in UP over ED's liquor 'scam' probe

PTI

Noida, July 31

Three Chhattisgarh government officials, including two IAS officers, and the elder brother of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar have been booked on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy by the police in Greater Noida in connection with an ED probe into an alleged liquor scam in the central state, officials said on Monday.

The FIR was lodged at the Kasna police station on Sunday on a complaint from the Raipur-based deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the alleged Rs 2,000-crore scam in the Chhattisgarh excise department.

Those named as accused in the case are Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anil Tuteja, Arunpati Tripathi, an Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer and a special secretary in the excise department, IAS officer and Excise Commissioner Niranjan Das, businessman Vidhu Gupta and Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar, according to the FIR.

Tripathi, the former managing director of the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL), and Anwar Dhebar were arrested by the federal agency in the case earlier.

The Supreme Court asked the ED on July 18 to "stay their hand in all manner" in the alleged liquor scam-linked money-laundering probe.

The complainant said in the police FIR that the ED is investigating a case linked to the liquor "scam" in Chhattisgarh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and it was found out that a Noida-based company -- Prizm Holography Security Films Private Limited -- was illegally granted a tender to supply holograms to the state excise department.

"The company was not eligible to participate in the tender process, but in connivance with the company owners, the senior officials of the state of Chhattisgarh, namely Arunpati Tripathi, ITS (Special Secretary Excise), Niranjan Das, IAS (Excise Commissioner), Anil Tuteja, IAS, modified the tender conditions and illegally allotted the tender to M/s Prizm Holography Security Films Pvt Ltd, Noida," the complaint stated.

"As a quid pro quo, they took a commission of 8 paisa per hologram and also took a commitment to supply unaccounted duplicate holograms to carry out a sinister crime of selling illegal country liquor bottles from state-run shops in Chhattisgarh," it alleged.

The ED official said the hologram is a safety feature to ensure that authenticated liquor is sold in the state. But the actions of Prizm Holography in manufacturing duplicate holograms in Noida allowed the "liquor syndicate" to use the very same safety feature to fool the gullible consumers.

"The ED investigation has revealed that a tender was allotted to this company as part of a criminal conspiracy. Prizm Holography Security Films Pvt Ltd (M/s PHSF from here on) was granted the tender in order to ensure a smooth supply of duplicate holograms to the liquor syndicate," the official claimed.

The holograms were made at a Noida factory and then transported to Chhattisgarh according to the instructions from the "liquor syndicate leaders", he said, adding that the "syndicate, as part of the arrangement, allotted the contract of supplying 80 crore holograms in five years at a highly-inflated price to M/s PHSF in return for on-demand supply of duplicate holograms".

According to the FIR, in his statement on April 2, Gupta, the managing director of the firm, admitted to his role and that both original and duplicate holograms were manufactured at the factory in Kasana, Greater Noida.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 468, 471 (both related to forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal for forgery), 484 (counterfeiting mark used by public servant) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

A local police official said further investigation in the case is underway and action would be taken in accordance with law.

The money-laundering case stems from a 2022 income-tax department chargesheet filed against Tuteja and others before a Delhi court.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier slammed the ED action in the money-laundering case and another case linked to the alleged coal levy scam in his state, saying "all action is being carried out at the behest of state and central BJP leaders", while the Chhattisgarh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged irregularities in various government departments.

#Chhattisgarh #Supreme Court