 Chhattisgarh IAS officers, Raipur mayor's brother booked in UP over ED's liquor 'scam' probe : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Chhattisgarh IAS officers, Raipur mayor's brother booked in UP over ED's liquor 'scam' probe

Chhattisgarh IAS officers, Raipur mayor's brother booked in UP over ED's liquor 'scam' probe

On July 18, the Supreme Court asked the ED to ‘stay their hand in all manner’ in alleged liquor scam-linked money-laundering probe

Chhattisgarh IAS officers, Raipur mayor's brother booked in UP over ED's liquor 'scam' probe

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Noida, July 31

Three Chhattisgarh government officials, including two IAS officers, and the elder brother of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar have been booked on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy by the police in Greater Noida in connection with an ED probe into an alleged liquor scam in the central state, officials said on Monday.

The FIR was lodged at the Kasna police station on Sunday on a complaint from the Raipur-based deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the alleged Rs 2,000-crore scam in the Chhattisgarh excise department.

Those named as accused in the case are Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anil Tuteja, Arunpati Tripathi, an Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer and a special secretary in the excise department, IAS officer and Excise Commissioner Niranjan Das, businessman Vidhu Gupta and Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar, according to the FIR.

Tripathi, the former managing director of the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL), and Anwar Dhebar were arrested by the federal agency in the case earlier.

The Supreme Court asked the ED on July 18 to "stay their hand in all manner" in the alleged liquor scam-linked money-laundering probe.

The complainant said in the police FIR that the ED is investigating a case linked to the liquor "scam" in Chhattisgarh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and it was found out that a Noida-based company -- Prizm Holography Security Films Private Limited -- was illegally granted a tender to supply holograms to the state excise department.

"The company was not eligible to participate in the tender process, but in connivance with the company owners, the senior officials of the state of Chhattisgarh, namely Arunpati Tripathi, ITS (Special Secretary Excise), Niranjan Das, IAS (Excise Commissioner), Anil Tuteja, IAS, modified the tender conditions and illegally allotted the tender to M/s Prizm Holography Security Films Pvt Ltd, Noida," the complaint stated.

"As a quid pro quo, they took a commission of 8 paisa per hologram and also took a commitment to supply unaccounted duplicate holograms to carry out a sinister crime of selling illegal country liquor bottles from state-run shops in Chhattisgarh," it alleged.

The ED official said the hologram is a safety feature to ensure that authenticated liquor is sold in the state. But the actions of Prizm Holography in manufacturing duplicate holograms in Noida allowed the "liquor syndicate" to use the very same safety feature to fool the gullible consumers.

"The ED investigation has revealed that a tender was allotted to this company as part of a criminal conspiracy. Prizm Holography Security Films Pvt Ltd (M/s PHSF from here on) was granted the tender in order to ensure a smooth supply of duplicate holograms to the liquor syndicate," the official claimed.

The holograms were made at a Noida factory and then transported to Chhattisgarh according to the instructions from the "liquor syndicate leaders", he said, adding that the "syndicate, as part of the arrangement, allotted the contract of supplying 80 crore holograms in five years at a highly-inflated price to M/s PHSF in return for on-demand supply of duplicate holograms".

According to the FIR, in his statement on April 2, Gupta, the managing director of the firm, admitted to his role and that both original and duplicate holograms were manufactured at the factory in Kasana, Greater Noida.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 468, 471 (both related to forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal for forgery), 484 (counterfeiting mark used by public servant) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

A local police official said further investigation in the case is underway and action would be taken in accordance with law.

The money-laundering case stems from a 2022 income-tax department chargesheet filed against Tuteja and others before a Delhi court.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier slammed the ED action in the money-laundering case and another case linked to the alleged coal levy scam in his state, saying "all action is being carried out at the behest of state and central BJP leaders", while the Chhattisgarh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged irregularities in various government departments.

#Chhattisgarh #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

2
World

44 killed in suicide blast at Islamic party's meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

3
Nation

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

4
Nation

2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre

5
Diaspora

Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture

6
Nation

Indian woman Anju gifted money and land for embracing Islam in Pakistan

7
Nation

Opposition rattled as Sharad Pawar likely to confer award on PM Modi in Pune

8
Entertainment

Seeing Sunny Deol cry on stage, Dharmendra says 'he is a 'saadhu' in our family'; fans call actor 'father's copy'

9
Nation

13 lakh girls and women went missing in India between 2019-21: MHA

10
Punjab

BBMB sets new power generation record of 625.26 lakh units in a single day

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

Top court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 whe...

Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation

Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation

Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...

Tension erupts in Nuh after stones pelted on VHP’s ‘Braj Mandal Yatra’

Tension in Nuh after VHP's 'Braj Mandal Yatra' pelted with stones, cars set ablaze

Internet services suspended in the area till August 2

4 persons on board train from Jaipur to Mumbai shot dead by Railway Protection Force jawan

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...

‘I am a disco dancer’: Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes

'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes

Bill criminalises piracy with up to 3 years in jail, up to R...


Cities

View All

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Complete girdawari by August 15, minister tells Revenue Dept

AAP minister, Congress MP share dais for development project

Arjun Ram Meghwal tunes in to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ along with BJP workers

Knotty affair: Set up on Guru Hargobind Sahib's order, historic bazaar turns a mess

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

Of 10K listed vendors of city, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Of 10K listed vendors of Chandigarh, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

Punjab Police ASI’s son held for supplying drugs in Chandigarh

Tipsy driver crashes into power pole, parked car at Sector 46, Chandigarh

Covid-19 on mind, PGI mulls course in infectious diseases

Friends, colleagues fondly remember ‘stylish Sardarni’ art historian Kavita Singh

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

20 years after FIR, court acquits two men charged with using fake passports

HC imposes Rs 25K cost on fan for PIL over Sukesh Chandrasekhar letters to Jacqueline, Nora

Violence at Muharram processions, 3 cases filed

Centre asks AIIMS-Delhi to limit duration of PhD scholars, scientists working on research projects to six years

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Give possession of flat or return money, consumer panel tells JIT

Tireless teamwork to aid of flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Punjab Agriculture Department aims to replant saplings on 2 lakh acres

Education takes back seat in Jalandhar's Dhakka Basti

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Ludhiana sees increase in conjunctivitis cases

Thief beaten to death, 9 migrant workers booked

Car snatcher arrested within hours after crime

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

Punjabi University, Patiala, archers bag medals in China

Flood fury: Patiala's urban area residents seek compensation, too

Students plant trees in Patiala, vow to nurture them

Patiala: Undue pressure by Education Department over student enrolment, allege teachers