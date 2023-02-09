Chhawla gangrape-murder: Supreme Court forms new Bench for review plea

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, February 8

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to set up a three-judge Bench to hear a petition filed by the Delhi Police seeking review of its verdict acquitting three men awarded death penalty for the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi’s Chhawla area in 2012.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the new Bench would consider granting an open court hearing to the review petition after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made a request for it.

Review petitions are generally heard “in chamber”, and not in an open court, by a procedure called “hearing by circulation” where advocates representing the parties are not allowed to argue. But in exceptional cases, the top court allows open court hearing if convinced about its need.

On behalf of the Delhi Police, Mehta submitted that one of the accused acquitted by the top court on November 7 last year recently murdered an auto driver by slitting his throat. “All these accused who were acquitted are hardened criminals. Therefore, we are seeking review of last year’s verdict,” he said.

“An 18-year-old was raped, mutilated, killed. There were objects inserted in private parts. Death penalty was awarded by the Delhi High Court and trial court. This court acquitted them… After the acquittal, one of the accused slit the throat of someone else,” he said.

As the Solicitor General said a three-judge Bench led by the then CJI UU Lalit had pronounced the verdict, CJI Chandrachud said he would constitute a Bench of himself and Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Bela M Trivedi to hear the review petition.

The three men, Ravi Kumar, Vinod, alias Chhotu, and Rahul, were accused of abducting, gang-raping and brutally killing the woman in February 2012. Her mutilated body was found three days after her abduction. In 2014, a Delhi trial court awarded death penalty to the three accused, terming it “rarest-of-rare”. Later, the Delhi High Court upheld the death penalty.

According to the prosecution, the woman, who worked in Gurugram’s Cyber City area, was returning home from her workplace when the three men abducted her in a car. Her mutilated and decomposed body was found in a village in Rewari. Autopsy revealed she was raped and attacked with car tools.