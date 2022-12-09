Chhawla rape-murder: SC to consider listing of review plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

A petition seeking review of the Supreme Court’s verdict acquitting three men awarded death penalty for the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi’s Chhawla area in 2012 was on Thursday mentioned before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for urgent listing.

“I will take a call after going through it,” CJI Chandrachud assured the lawyer, who sought urgent listing and an open court hearing of his review petition.

The advocate said public confidence had been shaken after the death penalty awarded to three men was converted into acquittal.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had on Wednesday filed a petition seeking review of its November 7 verdict acquitting the three accused. “The prosecution has to bring home the charges levelled against them beyond reasonable doubt, which the prosecution has failed to do in the instant case,” a three-judge Bench led by the then CJI UU Lalit had said in its verdict.