Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

New Delhi, February 12
Chief Justices were appointed to four high courts on Sunday. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments on Twitter.
As per the relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Judges are appointed as Chief Justices of different High Courts.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 12, 2023
I extend best wishes to all of them ! pic.twitter.com/44kst99EPs
Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani, Judge of the Gujarat High Court was appointed its chief justice.
She was appointed acting chief justice of the Gujarat High Court on Friday after its chief justice Aravind Kumar was elevated to the Supreme Court.
Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judge, Rajasthan High Court has been appointed as chief justice of the Gauhati High Court.
Justice Jaswant Singh, Judge, Orissa High Court has been elevated as chief justice of the Tripura High Court.
Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Judge, Gauhati High Court has been made chief justice of the High Court of J-K and Ladakh.
