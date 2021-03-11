CHILD BOARDING INCIDENT: DGCA notice to IndiGo, says staff prima facie flouted rules

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said its fact-finding team has prima facie found that IndiGo staff members violated the norms by stopping a specially abled child from boarding the plane at the Ranchi airport on May 7.

The civil aviation regulator has issued a showcause notice to the airlines. IndiGo has 10 days to respond to the notice.

In an official statement on May 9, IndiGo had, however, claimed the boy was not allowed to board the plane as he was “visibly in panic”.

As the boy was prohibited from boarding the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight, his parents — who were accompanying him — also decided not to enter the plane.

The civil aviation regulator had constituted a fact-finding team of its officials to probe the matter.

“The committee has submitted its report. The findings of the committee prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the IndiGo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations,” the DGCA said in a statement today.

The proceedings of the committee were partly held in the open and partly in-camera as per the request of the affected family, it added.

“In view of this, it has been decided to issue a showcause notice to the airline through its authorised representative to explain as to why suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them for the non-conformances,” the DGCA said in the statement.

“To meet the ends of justice, the airline has been provided an opportunity for personal hearing as well as for making written submissions in next 10 days from today, i.e., till May 26, 2022. After hearing their submissions, appropriate action as per law would be taken,” the DGCA said.