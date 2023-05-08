Children among 16 dead as boat capsizes in Kerala

PTI

Malappuram (Kerala), May 7

Sixteen persons, including children, were killed when a boat with over 30 passengers on board overturned and sank near the Tuvalthiram beach in the Tanur area of the district on Sunday, the state government said.

PK Kunhalikutty, an MLA of the Indian Union Muslim League, said the deaths of 16 people had been confirmed and added that the toll was expected to go up as rescue operations were continuing.

“It is a very tragic and unfortunate incident,” Kunhalikutty, a former Kerala minister, said. He said overcrowding was believed to behind the tragedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mourned the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to next of kin of each victim.