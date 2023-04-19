 China downplays India overtaking it as the most populous country; Says it still has over 900 million ‘quality’ workforce : The Tribune India

China downplays India overtaking it as the most populous country; Says it still has over 900 million ‘quality’ workforce

According to the latest United Nations Population Fund data, India surpassed China to become the world’s most populous nation with 142.86 crore people

China downplays India overtaking it as the most populous country; Says it still has over 900 million ‘quality’ workforce

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Beijing, April 19

China on Wednesday sought to downplay India overtaking it as the world’s most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, saying that it still has a “quality” workforce of close to 900 million people to provide a strong impetus for development.

According to the latest United Nations Population Fund data, India surpassed China to become the world’s most populous nation with 142.86 crore people. China which has a population of 142.57 crore has now become the second most populous country, the UN world population dashboard showed.

Asked for his reaction to the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here: “I want to tell you that population dividend does not depend on quantity but also quality”.

The population is important and so is the talent, he said about China, the world’s second-largest economy after the United States.

“China’s population is over 1.4 billion. Those in the working age is close to 900 million and that group of populations is 10.5 years of education on average,” he said.

Wang also said China has taken active measures to deal with the ageing population.

“As Premier Li Qiang pointed out our population dividend has not disappeared and our talent dividend is booming and the impetus is strong for development,” Wang said.

According to a new UNFPA report, 25 per cent of India’s population is in the age group of 0-14 years, 18 per cent in the 10 to 19 age group, 26 per cent in the age bracket of 10 to 24 years, 68 per cent in 15 to 64 years age group, and 7 per cent above 65 years.

In March, Premier Li Qiang while addressing the media after he took over the post said, “when assessing demographic dividend, we shall not just look at the sheer size of the population but also look at the scale of high-caliber workforce.” On China’s worsening demographic crisis due to falling birth rates and an increasing old age population, Li said China has nearly 900 million working-age population and 15 million people join the workforce annually, he noted.

More than 240 million people have received higher education in China, and the average length of education received by newcomers into the workforce has increased to 14 years, he said.

China’s demographic crisis deepened in 2022 as its population entered a negative phase with the birth rate declining by 8.50 lakh people to 1.4118 billion.

China’s overall population declined by 850,000 people year-on-year to 1.4118 billion in 2022, putting the natural growth rate at negative 0.6 per 1,000 people, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in January this year.

According to the National Health Commission at the end of 2020, there were 264 million people over the age of 60 in mainland China, and that total is projected to surge to 400 million and account for more than 30 per cent of China’s population by 2035.

China’s demographic crisis was largely attributed to the decades of One-China policy implemented by the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) to control the population.

China’s concern at present is not simply a declining population, which was accentuated by the decades-old one Child, scrapped in 2016 but a rapidly ageing population. As per the revised policy, Chinese could have three children.

China implemented a third-child policy in May of 2021 and rolled out a series of stimulus measures to boost population growth. A number of cities, provinces and regions across the country have rolled out incentive policies such as issuing subsidies to families with a second or third child.

According to the NBS announcement, the country registered about 9.56 million new-borns last year, down from 10.62 million in 2021.

China’s birth rate stood at 6.77 births per 1,000 people in 2022, down from 7.52 in 2021.

China’s total population size peaked in 2022, much earlier than expected, which means the country’s population will maintain negative growth from 2023 or enter an era of negative growth, Cai Fang, former deputy director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said previously.

Yuan Xin, a professor from the Institute of Population and Development at Nankai University’s School of Economics, told the official media in January that in 2022 negative population growth is the inevitable result of the country’s long-term low fertility rate, and China’s population has entered an era of zero growth.

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

2
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

3
Haryana

Haryana house owners call 'extra floor' survey a farce

4
Haryana

After Canada, 5 Australian universities place Indian students under lens

5
Haryana

ACB raids houses of judicial officer, kin

6
Nation

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data

7
Punjab

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called 'Minta's' and 'AK47'

8
Nation

Ailing Nepal President Paudel airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi

9
Punjab

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

10
Punjab SIT report bent cops

Book sacked AIG over disproportionate assets, Punjab tells VB

Don't Miss

View All
'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

Top News

CBI registers FIR against Oxfam India for FCRA violation

FCRA violation: CBI registers FIR against Oxfam India, searches its office

FIR against Indian arm of global NGO registered based on a c...

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data

China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN ...

Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’

Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’

The defence minister said the security of the country is the...

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US, Karan Aujla issues clarification

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

As Lawrence Bishnoi's brother was spotted at the event, Moos...

Drug-Police nexus: Bhagwant Mann’s sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank ‘shielding’ tainted cop Inderjit

Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

10 years on, LPG-run crematorium still to find favour with Amritsar residents

Pradeep Singh Custodial Death Case: After 22 years, family sees hope for justice as Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks status report

2 members of robbers’ gang held with pistol in Amritsar

Amritsar MC building inspector held taking bribe

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Light rains bring relief for sun-scorched north India, heatwave intensifies in other parts

Light rains bring relief for sun-scorched north India, heatwave intensifies in other parts

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

13 fuel stations, LPG sites owe Chandigarh Rs 7.22 crore: CAG

Command Hospital harvests organs, saves 3 lives in Delhi

Chandigarh MC draws a blank at e-auction for 39 booths

As Delhi govt bars many premium liquor brands, restaurant owners say their business suffering

As Delhi govt bars many premium liquor brands, restaurant owners say their business suffering

Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District, National Crafts Museum in Delhi

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

L-G orders special audit of subsidy given to discoms

Mercury up, but Delhi's action plan not ready

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Industrialists not enthused with leaders’ poor recall value

BJP’s Atwal, SAD (A)’s Gurjant & 9 others file papers

Committed to overall development in constituency: Karamjit Kaur

Cong unity like pack of cards, can fall apart any time: BJP

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

A first: 'Hunar' to hone skills, train underprivileged children

Woman dies, 18 test +ve for Covid

Expect relief from heat as city likely to witness showers today

2 MC staff nabbed for taking Rs 6K bribe

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Khelo India: Women’s Track Cycling League from April 26 in Patiala

Powercom, Transco workers’ body demands regular jobs

DC reviews development projects

Two held with poppy husk, drug vials