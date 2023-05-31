China hails new Parliament building as 'great symbol'

New Delhi, May 30
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the US following a Quad summit in Hiroshima this month, China has made conciliatory noises by welcoming the inauguration of the new Parliament building, letting it known that it issued 60,000 visas to India this year and attacking the West for purportedly driving a wedge between India and China.
The state-run Global Times hailed the new Parliament building as a “great symbol”, which is “aimed at freeing the Indian Capital from colonial-era traces”.
After listing out several measures taken by India such as changing budget practices associated with colonial history, decreasing the official use of English and increasing the use of Hindi language, it surmised that “China can clearly empathise with India’s desire to uphold national dignity”.
Embassy spokesperson Wang Xiaojian said, “Now, the West, particularly the US, attempts a more concealed form of ‘divide and rule’ on a larger scale.”
