China must cooperate to tackle global challenges, says US Secy

PTI

Gandhinagar, July 16

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Sunday said the United States and China have a common obligation to address needs of the global economy, and it is hard to imagine any progress in addressing global challenges unless the two countries cooperate.

Addressing the media ahead of her meeting with finance ministers of G20 countries at Mahatma Mandir here in Gujarat, Yellen said the slowdown in Chinese economy is significant for global economy as China is a very substantial importer for many countries around the globe.

India ‘indispensable’ for friendshoring Friendshoring is an important foundation of our approach to increasing resilience of our supply chains, and we see India as an indispensable partner... I hope to use my visit to deepen the relationship. —Janet Yellen, us secretary of treasury

“In addition to honestly and candidly expressing and discussing the concerns that each of us have about our bilateral involvement in relationship, we have a common obligation to address the needs of the global economy and indeed, it is hard to imagine that there could be progress in addressing global challenges unless the US and China cooperate,” Yellen said.

“We discussed specifically in that context debt and climate change,” she added.

Yellen said during her recent visit to China, she discussed the issue with her Chinese counterparts and they communicated that business environment in China is open and friendly and there is a desire to see foreign investment in the country. “There is a desire to see foreign investment in China. I met with American businesses which also are eager to be able to invest in China,” Yellen said.

#China #United States of America USA