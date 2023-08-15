China needs to respect India's borders: Ro Khanna

New Delhi, August 14
China needs to respect India’s borders, said visiting co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus Ro Khanna while pointing out that his first port of call after landing here was to the Western Naval Command as the US and Indian navies were working closely to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Khanna, whose grandfather Amarnath Vidyalankar was an MP for three terms from Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Chandigarh, is co-leading a bipartisan delegation of federal and state Congressmen to attend the Independence Day celebrations here.
Khanna also assured that he will work to fulfil India’s need for critical technologies from the US as well as its allies such as Israel, South Korea and Japan.
