China objects to US remarks on border row

PTI

New Delhi: China has objected to a US diplomat commenting on its border dispute with India, saying the Chinese side is “firmly opposed to such acts that a third country points fingers at the bilateral issue between other two countries out of geopolitical consideration”. Donald Lu, US diplomat, has said “we have not seen China take good faith steps to resolve the border issue”. TNS

Two injured in stampede-like situation at Puri

Puri: At least two devotees fell unconscious and were rushed to a hospital after they were trapped in a stampede-like situation inside the Jagannath Temple here on Sunday, the police said.