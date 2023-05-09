China, Pak resolve to make Af part of BRI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

In yet another effort to build trust with the Taliban government, China and Pakistan agreed to make Afghanistan part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Sources here pointed out that China had issued a joint statement with the earlier regime of Hamid Karzai. The latest reiteration comes soon after the Taliban government inked an MoU with a Chinese firm to prospect for oil in the Amu Darya basin in northern Afghanistan.

It is estimated that Afghanistan has mineral resources estimated at $1 trillion. Seven Indian companies headed by SAIL had been allocated a huge iron ore mine in Bamyan district by the previous regime but the project now appears to have been mothballed.

India is also building a communication route into Afghanistan from Iran’s Chabahar port. It has also built a road connecting Afghanistan’s Garland Highway with a town on the border with Iran. Another enduring road or rail link from that town of Zahedan to Chabahar will make it the shortest route from the sea into non-Pashtun areas.

The latest announcement, however, did not involve the Taliban side because it is under economic sanctions. With Taliban Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was also part of the deliberations, the decision was presented as one taken between Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad on Saturday.