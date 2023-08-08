China plays spoilsport, opposes ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam’ in G20 documents

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 8

China has opposed India using the phrase “Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam” in G20 documents on grounds that Sanskrit is not a recognised language at the United Nations.

Beijing opposed the phrase’s inclusion in the G20 Energy Transitions Ministers’ Meeting Outcome Document and Chair’s Summary adopted on July 22 in Goa. It did not oppose mentioning the concept in context.

As a result, the G20 Outcome Document carries only an English translation of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’

However, the Sanskrit phrase is retained in the logo and letterhead of all documents. The theme was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year.

Sources said the Chinese opposition came into public domain recently. It had also opposed the mention of the phrase in several outcome documents, including G20 Ministerial meetings in streams of finance, education, tourism, environment and labour.

The six official languages of the UN are Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

China was reportedly the lone voice objecting to the phrase whereas other nations did not find anything that was objectionable and some of them pointed out that as current Chair of the G20, India had the right to do so.

The only document with an exception is the Foreign Minister’s Document, which includes the Sanskrit phrase.

