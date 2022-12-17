China preparing for war, India asleep: Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed China was “preparing” for war and accused the government of trying to “ignore” this threat.

“This threat can neither be hidden nor ignored. China is engaged in offensive preparations in both Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The weapon systems installed by them show they are preparing for a war, not incursion...the Indian government is asleep,” Rahul said, while talking to the media in Jaipur.

He said, “The government believes in doing event-based work. It does not have a strategic approach. Events do not work in international relations or in matters related to geo-strategy. Force works. I have more than once said that we should be careful and try to understand what is happening (at the border).”