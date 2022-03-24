China refers to J&K at OIC meet, India objects

New Delhi: India on Wednesday took exception to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s reference to J&K in his speech at the OIC summit in Pakistan. “We reject the reference to India. Matters related to J&K are entirely India’s internal affairs. Other nations, including China, have no locus standi to comment. They should note India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues,” the MEA said. —
