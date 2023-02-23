China wants to ‘speed up’ lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, February 23

In a move that could herald forward movement on the border dispute, China has spoken about the need to “speed up to deal with the relevant issues” on the western section of the China-India boundary.

The impression has been that at the last disengagementat PP15in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in September, China had been stalling progress in other stand-off areasin Demchok and Depsang regions.

In a more detailed readout than that of MEA, the Chinese Foreign Office also said the first in-person meeting of an inter-ministerial group since the Galwan Valley clash reviewed the “positive progress” of the previous management and control along the China-India border areas. Though Indian and Chinese troops had clashed in Arunachal in December, the faceoff was presumably not included in the “positive progress” probably because it took place on the eastern section of the China-India boundary.

The MEA had said the two sides reviewed the situation in the Western Sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in an open and constructive manner, which would help in restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Western Sector and create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

The Chinese side made three points about the 26th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on China-India Border Affairs in Beijing. Representatives of government agencies for foreign affairs, national defense and immigration affairs of the two countries attended the meeting.

It said consensus was reached to “actively implement” further stabilisation of the border situation. Second, the two sides agreed to avoid recurrence of the situation on the ground, and work jointly to safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas. Third, the two sides agreed to speed up to deal with the relevant issues on the western section “so as to reach a mutually acceptable solution at an early date.” And, fourth, the two sides agreed to maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels, and hold the 18th round of Corps Commanders Level Meeting at an early date.

