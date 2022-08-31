Chinese apps duping Indians, says Congress

New Delhi, August 30
The Congress on Tuesday alleged that several Chinese apps had duped lakhs of Indians of Rs 500 crore through debt traps and the government had no strategy to address the challenge.
Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, while addressing reporters, said an investigation between January and February 2021 had found more than 1,100 digital loan apps available across play stores and even the RBI had accepted that at least 600 such apps were operating illegally.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...