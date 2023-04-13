Chinese buildup close to Doklam grave threat: Congress

New Delhi, April 12

The Congress on Wednesday expressed concern over the reported Chinese buildup close to the Doklam plateau saying that it posed a grave security threat and PM Narendra Modi should break his “silence” on the issue.

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Modi government had failed to restore the status quo ante on the Line of Actual Control for three years and urged the Union Home Minister to restore it instead of making “misleading claims”.

“The Army has expressed fresh and serious concern at the Chinese military buildup close to the Doklam plateau. Here is my statement on this grave security threat that even Parliament has been prevented from discussing for almost three years now,” he said on Twitter while sharing his statement.

He said according to a recent news report, the Indian armed forces had expressed concern about a major Chinese military buildup close to the Doklam plateau. — TNS

“These developments represent a clear threat to India’s national security,” he said.

Citing the March 9 statement of Home Minister Amit Shah that “we will not allow anyone to take even an inch” of the Indian territory, Ramesh said, “Yet the reality is that China prevented our troops from accessing 2,000 sq km of Indian territory after May 2020.” He claimed that even today, Chinese patrols blocked our access to numerous patrolling points in Depsang, Demchok, Hot Springs and Gogra Post.