Chinese national played role in Adani Group’s activities: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi March 6

The Congress on Monday alleged that a Chinese national played a “dubious role” in the Adani Group’s activities and asked the government if it was not concerned that the conglomerate may be involving that person in important defence contracts.

The party also claimed that shortly after allegations of corruption appeared, the UPA government took proactive action against AgustaWestland’s parent company Finmeccanica (later Leonardo), but on November 14, 2021, the BJP government abruptly lifted the ban on the firm. It asked why the ban was lifted on a company accused of bribery and corruption when the case was still pending.

Posing a set of three questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the party’s “Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun” series, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said his queries related to the “dubious role” played in the Adani Group’s activities by the Chinese national Chang Chung-Ling.