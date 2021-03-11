Chintan Shivir: Congress proposes several relief measures for farmers

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

Udaipur, May 14

The Congress on Saturday mooted farm debt reconciliation commission along the lines of industry, universal procurement on MSP and minimum income guarantee for farmers.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, sharing broad proposals on agriculture under debate at the ongoing Chintan Shivir, said the party was proposing the National Farm Debt Relief Commission to address debt relief of farmers on the lines of the industry.

"Agriculture should be considered an industry as far as banking is concerned," Hooda said. He was accompanied by Punjab CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

The panel, which Hooda heads, also sought legal guarantees for MSP, expansion of the MSP regime to cover all agricultural produce and thereby universal procurement on MSP.

"As in the Mudra loan scheme, debt default by farmers should not be a criminal offence. Universal procurement on MSP will aid crop diversification by offsetting farmer losses," the panel said, demanding redesign of PM Kisan Bima Yojna in ways that private companies do not pocket the entire profit.

All crops should be insured, including crops damaged due to climate change, said Hooda further proposing damage assessment by the government instead of private firms.

Another major measure being mulled at the Shivir is minimum income guarantee for farmers, with Congress ruled Chhattisgarh providing a workable draft model.

Hooda later said the Congress would oppose any farm law the government may push through the back door and favoured an independent export and import tariff regime to protect the interests of farmers, notwithstanding WTO restrictions.