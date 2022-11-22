Chintels on notice over Gurugram tower collapse

New Delhi, November 21
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Chintels India Private Ltd on a petition filed by residents of Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso society seeking compensation and action against the developer for a building collapse in February that claimed two lives.
“If you look at your advertisement, it says it is a lush green and beautiful apartment. But it’s beautiful only in the picture, not in reality. How come a structure which was built so recently came down collapsing like this? It’s a very serious issue,” a Bench led by Justice KM Jospeh said.
Asking Chintels India Private Ltd to respond to the residents’ plea, the Bench posted the matter for further hearing on January 6.
On behalf of the petitioners, advocate Prashant Bhushan told the Bench that an audit of the structure revealed that the building was unsafe. Pointing out that the residents of the society in Sector 109 had been asked to vacate all towers, he said the builder should pay the rent.
The builder’s lawyer said an inspection by the IIT was going on and the expenses were being borne by it.
