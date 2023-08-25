Choudhry, Dullo among AICC coordinators for Rajasthan

New Delhi: Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry and former Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Dullo are among four AICC coordinators appointed for the Rajasthan elections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world
Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...
PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback
On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution
BRICS to welcome 6 more members
Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...
Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered
Gangster Sachin’s extradition from Azerbaijan of little help