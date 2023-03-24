‘Chronology samajhiye’: Jairam Ramesh on Rahul case; Congress vows Opposition unity

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

The Congress on Friday said the party will mount a national campaign from Monday to put across the point that “Rahul Gandhi has been intentionally disqualified because he has been raising his voice against BJP Government policies”.

The party, at a meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, welcomed opposition parties’ statements condemning Gandhi’s disqualification and said, “It was decided today to take forward the issue of opposition unity in a structured manner and stay in touch with like minded parties not just inside Parliament but also outside.” AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi has been targeted for speaking on the Adani scam, for the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Borrowing Union Home Minister’s words “Chronology samajhiye”, Jairam said, “Rahul made his speech on Adani scam in Parliament on February 7. Nine days later on February 16, the complainant in Rahul’s defamation case, gets a stay on his own case proceedings vacated from Gujarat high court. On February 27, twenty days after Rahul’s Parliament speech, hearing in Surat case begins. On March 17, judgment is reserved and March 23 judgment is pronounced. The case has moved with speed greater than a bullet train. This is ati gati shakti. The case moved at lightning speed.”