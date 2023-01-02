CID seizes burnt remains of two Russians

Bhubaneswar, January 1
The CID seized burnt remains of two Russian nationals including a lawmaker from the cremation ground at Rayagada for forensic examination as part of its probe into the mystery over the twin deaths.
Vladimir Bidenov (61) died on December 22 while Pavel Antov (65), a lawmaker in Russia, succumbed to a fall from height on December 24.
The CID was also planning to take the help of Interpol as the investigation may require interrogation and examination of certain people in Russia, an official said on Saturday. “We are yet to take a final decision in this regard,” the official added.
A senior official involved in the investigation of the case said, “Seizure of burnt remnants of the deceased could be useful for future investigation in the case.” Odisha’s premier investigating agency on Saturday also completed recording the statement of two fellow tourists of the deceased Russians. “Recording of the statement of accompanying Russian couple namely Turov Mikhail and Pane Senko Natalia with the assistance of interpreter and of tourist guide Jitendra Singh completed with audio-video recording of the whole process,” a statement issued by the CID said. While police preserved the viscera of Bidenov, the same was not done in the case of Antov.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...