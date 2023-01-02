CID seizes burnt remains of two Russians

PTI

Bhubaneswar, January 1

The CID seized burnt remains of two Russian nationals including a lawmaker from the cremation ground at Rayagada for forensic examination as part of its probe into the mystery over the twin deaths.

Vladimir Bidenov (61) died on December 22 while Pavel Antov (65), a lawmaker in Russia, succumbed to a fall from height on December 24.

The CID was also planning to take the help of Interpol as the investigation may require interrogation and examination of certain people in Russia, an official said on Saturday. “We are yet to take a final decision in this regard,” the official added.

A senior official involved in the investigation of the case said, “Seizure of burnt remnants of the deceased could be useful for future investigation in the case.” Odisha’s premier investigating agency on Saturday also completed recording the statement of two fellow tourists of the deceased Russians. “Recording of the statement of accompanying Russian couple namely Turov Mikhail and Pane Senko Natalia with the assistance of interpreter and of tourist guide Jitendra Singh completed with audio-video recording of the whole process,” a statement issued by the CID said. While police preserved the viscera of Bidenov, the same was not done in the case of Antov.