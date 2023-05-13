CISCE classes 10, 12 results on Sunday

PTI

New Delhi, May 13

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce class 10 and 12 results on May 14, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Saturday.

“The results will be announced on May 14 at 3 pm,” said Arathoon.

The CISCE conducted class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) exams in February/March.