Cities cannot be developed with election-centric approach: PM Modi at mayors’ conference

Gandhinagar, September 20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP mayors to plan a holistic development of cities, and said the elected representatives should not think just in terms of winning polls as cities cannot be developed with an election-centric approach.
“The elected representatives should not think just in terms of winning elections. You cannot develop your city with an election-centric approach,” Modi said after virtually inaugurating the BJP mayors' national conference in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar.
He said the Metro rail network in different cities of India was less than 250 kilometres in 2014 and had now increased to more than 750 km, while work is going on for another 1,000 km.
He said the collapse of old buildings, and buildings catching fire in cities is a major concern. This could be avoided if rules were followed, he said.
