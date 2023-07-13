CJI Chandrachud, judges cool down over hot coffee

New Delhi, July 13
After the day’s hard work, it was time for the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and several other judges of the Supreme Court to cool down over a cup of hot coffee.
Justice Chandrachud Thursday visited a cafeteria with other judges on the apex court premises and relaxed while sipping the brew.
“The CJI and the judges of the Supreme Court of India enjoyed a cup of coffee at the Cafeteria of the Supreme Court after a long day of marathon hearings and a Constitutional Bench sitting. The Hon’ble CJI met the executive members of the SCBA (Supreme Court Bar Association), earlier in the day and interacted on various issues,” the apex court said in a statement.
A five-judge constitution bench comprising the CJI and Justices Hrishikesh Roy, P S Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Misra Thursday heard a batch of petitions dealing with the question whether a public employer can change the rules of employment during the examination process.
