CJI Chandrachud selected for ‘Award for Global Leadership’ by Harvard Law School

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will be conferred with the “Award for Global Leadership” by the Harvard Law School Center in recognition of his lifetime service to the legal profession in the country and around the world.

The award will be presented to him at an online event on January 11 when Professor David Wilkins of the Harvard Law School will also have a conversation with the CJI, sources said.

Chandrachud – who took over as the 50 CJI on November 9, 2022 -- obtained an LL.M. degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from the Harvard Law School in the US.

Born on November 11, 1959, he was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.

Considered to be a liberal and progressive judge, Justice Chandrachud has been part of several landmark verdicts of the Supreme Court, including those on the Ayodhya land dispute, right to privacy, adultery and abortion.