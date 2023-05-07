CJI: Live-streaming of court proceedings has flip side too

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 6

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday cautioned judges against the flip side of live-streaming of court proceedings in the age of social media even as he insisted that the infrastructure for virtual courts created during the Covid pandemic should not be disbanded.

Speaking at the National Conference on Digitisation, Paperless Courts and e-Initiatives organised by the High Court of Orissa in Bhubaneswar, the CJI said live-streaming in the face of social media placed new demands on judges.

“Live-streaming has a flip side. We, as judges, need train ourselves because we are now working in the age of social media. Every word we say in the court is in public realm because we release Constitution Bench arguments,” the CJI said.

“Often, citizens don’t realise that what you say in the course of hearing a case is to start a dialogue…. It doesn’t reflect what you are going to ultimately decide in every case. So, live-streaming in the face of social media places new demands on us as judges. Therefore, we need to create a robust cloud infrastructure for live-streaming,” said CJI Chandrachud.