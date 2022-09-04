CJI UU Lalit gets emotional recalling his Nagpur days

PTI

Nagpur, September 3

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Saturday got teary-eyed while reminiscing about the time he spent in Nagpur at the beginning of his career as a lawyer.

Speaking here at a felicitation function organised for him by the High Court Bar Association, he promised to do everything to the best of his knowledge and ability during his tenure as CJI.

Stating that he was feeling nostalgic while speaking in Nagpur where he started his journey with law, the CJI referred to a poem by Rudyard Kipling and said, “Life is a journey you undertake and it makes one emotional that it is not what you have covered but it is how you cover that.” Getting teary-eyed at this point, the CJI took a few moments to compose himself.

“I have just one promise to make...I will do everything to the best of my knowledge and ability,” he said.

He had fond memories of Nagpur, Justice Lalit said, adding that he was fortunate to have come from a family of lawyers.

The CJI also thanked his wife for standing by him like a “Rock of Gibraltar” and said they shared a unique bond where she would understand him even before he said anything. Supreme Court judge Justice Bhushan Gavai, who too practised in Nagpur as a lawyer, also spoke on the occasion.

Innovative and out-of-the-box thinking is the hallmark of Justice Lalit’s career, Justice Gavai said.