 Class 12 student gang raped in Greater Noida for 5 months, filmed and blackmailed : The Tribune India

Class 12 student gang raped in Greater Noida for 5 months, filmed and blackmailed

FIR lodged after the mother of the girl approached the police

Class 12 student gang raped in Greater Noida for 5 months, filmed and blackmailed

Photo for representation.



PTI

Noida, January 19

A Class 12 student in Greater Noida was allegedly raped by three people who also filmed her objectionable videos and blackmailed her over a period of five months after she was lured into a relationship by one of the accused, police officials said Thursday.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection at the Beta 2 police station but no arrests have been made yet, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

The FIR was lodged after the mother of the girl approached the police, he said.

“The woman alleged that her daughter was lured into a physical relationship by an accused on the pretext of being in love with her. The accused made physical relations with her for five months and video recorded her in objectionable poses,” Singh said.

“These videos were then used to blackmail the girl into continuing the relationship and she was also threatened that she would be killed if she resisted their demands,” the additional DCP said, citing the complaint.

The police officer said accordingly an FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 376D (gangrape), 354C (voyeurism) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and further legal proceedings are underway.

