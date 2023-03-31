Clear stand on plea for CBI probe: SC to Maha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

The Supreme Court has asked the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Government to clearly spell out its stand on PILs seeking a CBI/NIA probe into the lynching of three persons, including two sadhus at Palghar in 2020 after it was told that the state had no objection to it.

“Why should we pass the order that you (Maharashtra) give it to the CBI?” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told the government on Wednesday.

The Bench asked the government to file an affidavit on the issue after the counsel said the state had no objection to the petitioners’ demand for a CBI probe. It posted the matter for further hearing on April 10.

The top court is seized of two petitions – one filed by sadhus of ‘Shri Panch Dashban Juna Akhara and relatives of the deceased seers and the other by one Ghanshyam Upadhyay.

While the first petition demanded a CBI probe into the lynching, the other wanted a probe by the NIA. The petitioners alleged the state police were conducting the probe in a biased manner.

Two seers travelling from Mumbai to Surat were stopped by a mob of over 200 on April 16, 2020, and killed along with the driver of the vehicle, allegedly on suspicion of being thieves. The incident occurred at Gadchinchile village allegedly in the presence of the police.

Palghar lynching

