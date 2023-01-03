Clear stand on resignation by MLAs, HC tells R'sthan Speaker

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

The Rajasthan High Court (HC) today granted 10 days’ time to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to clear his stand on the resignation submitted by 91 Congress MLAs before him in September last year.

The Bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Shubha Mehta asked the Advocate General to obtain instructions from the Speaker and make his stand clear in the court. The matter would be heard on January 16.

The HC was dealing with a petition filed by BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore pertaining to the Speaker’s inaction in taking a decision on the Congress MLAs’ resignations.