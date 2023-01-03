Clear stand on resignation by MLAs, HC tells R'sthan Speaker

New Delhi, January 2
The Rajasthan High Court (HC) today granted 10 days’ time to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to clear his stand on the resignation submitted by 91 Congress MLAs before him in September last year.
The Bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Shubha Mehta asked the Advocate General to obtain instructions from the Speaker and make his stand clear in the court. The matter would be heard on January 16.
The HC was dealing with a petition filed by BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore pertaining to the Speaker’s inaction in taking a decision on the Congress MLAs’ resignations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...