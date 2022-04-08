Climate change-driven dust storms in Middle East to increase monsoon rains in India: Study

The researchers said this relationship is now stronger during drought years associated with El-Nino

Climate change-driven dust storms in Middle East to increase monsoon rains in India: Study

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

New Delhi, April 8

Climate change triggered higher frequency of dust storms in the Middle East is likely to increase rainfall in India during the monsoon season, according to a study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar.

The study, published recently in the journal Climate and Atmospheric Science, shows that dust emitted from the middle-eastern deserts and transported to Arabian Sea could enhance rainfall over south Asia, especially during severe drought episodes over the Indian region.

A previous study showed that desert dust aerosols emitted from the middle-eastern and North African deserts increase rainfall over India at short time scales of about a week or two.

This is made possible due to the warming induced by this dust over the Arabian Sea, which acts as a source of energy to speed up the winds and moisture towards the Indian region.

The researchers said this relationship is now stronger during drought years associated with El-Nino.

El Nino and La Nina are climate patterns in the Pacific Ocean that can affect weather worldwide.

The team also indicates that this dust induced rainfall enhancement is widespread across the whole south Asian monsoon domain, often occurring as a pulse that triggers short term increased rainfall in an otherwise dry situation.

“India has faced droughts or large-scale deficits and changes in the spatial pattern of monsoon rainfall due to ongoing climate change,” said V Vinoj, Assistant Professor, School of Earth Ocean and Climate Sciences, IIT Bhubaneswar.

“However, with global warming in place and changing wind patterns, we can expect a rise in dust storms across Middle Eastern deserts in the coming years. This dust may get transported to the Arabian Sea under favourable conditions and trigger short heavy rain spells over the Indian region,” Vinoj said.

The researcher team including Gopinath Nandini and Satyendra Kumar Pandey, both from IIT Bhubaneswar noted that it is well established that anthropogenic or human caused factors reduce rainfall and continue to do so for decades.

The silver lining is that there is a short period of respite to this drying trend in the form of increased short-time scales rainfall, they said.

“With the increasing potential of El-Nino like conditions in the future, this dust induced effect will become increasingly important in understanding changing characteristics of rainfall over India,” Vinoj explained.

The researchers want to draw attention to this critical observation and point to the need for tracking dust storms and their emissions to understand their effect on monsoon rainfall and even on air quality which is another growing problem for India.

“Normally, while ascertaining the air pollution levels on regional scales, we look at PM 2.5, which comprises many different species, with dust being the most dominant species over India,” Vinoj said. “However, recent studies have shown a decline in the desert dust over India due to increased pre-monsoon rains over the North-western parts of India, potentially due to regional effect of climate change,” he added.

The researchers noted that human activities with associated emissions will continue to rise due to the country’s economic development.

Increased dust over the middle-eastern deserts transported over the Arabian Sea increases short period rainfall over India, they said.

On the one hand, dust emitted over India is declining, whereas dust over the Arabian Sea is rising leading to increased rainfall.

“It will be interesting to see how these changes combined impact air quality and rainfall,” Vinoj added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

SGPC rejects Punjab CM's infra offer for Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib

2
World

Pakistan crisis: Defiant Imran Khan says he will not accept ‘imported govt’; calls for street protests on Sunday

3
Haryana

3 sites from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh on Archaeological Survey of India list

4
Punjab

Less than a month after AAP's Punjab Assembly poll win, Bhagwant Mann holds meet for year-end civic body polls

5
Nation

Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a 'community' if any Hindu girl is teased in UP's Khairabad

6
Nation

Will respond with force, if provoked: Rajnath Singh

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes a dig at Punjab's AAP govt, alleges sand mining still taking place

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rs 16 lakh stolen from Sector 42 house

9
Punjab

Punjabi singer arrested for running extortion racket

10
Amritsar

Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

Top Stories

Parl dissolution illegal, Pak no-trust vote tomorrow: SC

Pakistan crisis: Defiant Imran Khan says he will not accept ‘imported govt’; calls for street protests on Sunday

Khan faces the possibility of being first PM in Pakistan’s h...

‘New trend of government maligning judges unfortunate’: Chief Justice Ramana

'New trend of governments maligning judges unfortunate': Chief Justice Ramana

The stinging observations were made by a Bench headed by Chi...

Boosters for all adults at private vaccination centres from Sunday: Govt

Boosters for all adults at private vaccination centres from Sunday: Govt

The booster dose would have to be a homologous dose

SC upholds FCRA amendment, says receiving foreign donation can't be absolute or even vested right

SC upholds FCRA amendment, says receiving foreign donation can't be absolute or even vested right

Sovereignty and integrity of India ought to prevail and it’s...

Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

Cities

View All

Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple

Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple

AAP getting stronger: Five more Amritsar councillors join party

4-yr-old's rape: Gurdaspur police still groping in dark

Now, cybercrime helpdesk comes to Amritsar residents' rescue

Activists in Amritsar oppose government's move to axe trees

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

Let Chandigarh remain a UT, MC House passes resolution

Let Chandigarh remain a Union Territory, MC House passes resolution

Comprehensive mobility plan for Chandigarh tricity: RITES' interim report by May-end

Day 2: Fire at Dadu Majra dump site rages on

Pollution caused by Fire at Dadu Majra dump: Experts raise concerns over its impact on health

Chandigarh: Rs 16 lakh stolen from Sector 42 house

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Over Rs 154 crore in fines collected for covid violations in Delhi

Ambedkar University to hold all undergraduate admissions through CUET

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

Surviving traces of bygone era

Global attention shifts to keeping humans, planet healthy

Procurement begins at new grain market

Phillaur Bandh: Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'insulting' Dalits

5 booked for rioting, theft

Dumping of sewage at councillor’s office: 5 booked for rioting, theft in Ludhiana

Illegal detention: Deceased Kulwant Kaur's mother writes to Punjab CM with her blood

After dismantling at Waterfront site, Ludhiana MC plans legal action against Forest Dept

Man booked for sexual harassment

Two youths booked for sharing porn on Facebook, Instagram

Patiala: Police solve murder case of 18-yr-old in 12 hours, nail 2

Patiala: Police solve murder case of 18-yr-old in 12 hours, nail 2

Existing power subsidy schemes to continue: Punjab State Power Corporation

FCI official takes stock of procurement process at grain market in Rajpura

Patiala MC lags behind on remediation project, only 60% work complete

Patiala MC acts tough against illegal constructions