Climate change major challenge to human rights: President Droupadi Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday flagged climate change as a major challenge to human rights in future and pitched for inclusion of environmental dimension of justice in its fold.

Poorer nations at the receiving end People in poorer nations are going to pay a very heavy price for the degradation of environment. We must consider environmental dimension of justice now. Droupadi Murmu, president

Speaking at an event organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to mark the Human Rights Day, Murmu said over the past few years, the world had suffered from a high number of natural disasters caused by unusual weather patterns.

“People in the poorer nations are going to pay a heavy price for the degradation of environment,” she said, adding environmental dimension of justice must be considered now. She said the challenge of climate change was “so enormous that it forced us to redefine ‘rights”. She referred to Uttarakhand High Court holding five years ago that the Ganga and Yamuna had the same legal rights as human beings.

In this context, she said why stop at only two rivers?

Murmu expressed concern at the denial of basic dignity to someone solely on the basis of their race, religion, gender or language, or where and in which group they were born.

“The fact remains that human rights are a work in progress around the world,” she said. The theme of this year's Human Rights Day is 'Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All'. This is close to the ideals expressed in the Preamble of India's Constitution, Murmu said.

"I have said before that we should strive to expand the notion of justice. Over the past few years, the world has suffered from a high number of natural disasters caused by unusual weather patterns.