Climate, costly inputs challenge agri growth

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, January 31

The agriculture sector has performed well, but it needs “reorientation” in the backdrop of certain challenges such as climate change and rising input costs, said the Economic Survey.

Record exports Agri exports reached an all-time high of $50.2 bn during 2021-22 3%agri growth in 2021-22, stood at 3.3% in 2020-21 4.6%average agri growth in last six years, says Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The other challenges, it said, included fragmented landholdings, sub-optimal farm mechanisation, low productivity and disguised unemployment. The survey revealed that the agriculture sector grew at 3 per cent in 2021-22, down from 3.3 per cent in the previous financial year. The growth rate stood at 5.5 per cent in 2019-20.

Highlighting the adverse impact of climate change on agriculture, the survey said, “The year 2022 witnessed an early heat wave during the wheat harvesting season, adversely affecting its production. The year also saw a decline in the sown area for paddy in the kharif season, mainly due to delayed monsoon and deficient rainfall.”

The allied sectors of livestock, forestry and fishing have been witnessing a buoyant growth and were a potential source to improve farm income, the survey said.

The survey noted that there was a continuous need for extensive investment in cold chain infrastructure to address logistical challenges.