Clouds of coercion on Indo-Pacific: Modi

Oblique attack on China over threat to maritime security, standoff along LAC

Asserts there can be ‘no ifs or buts’ in dealing with the scourge of terrorism

PM’s one-hour address greeted with applause, standing ovation several times

Sandeep Dikshit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the US Congress on Friday sounded a note of caution about the “dark clouds of coercion and confrontation casting shadow” on the Indo-Pacific.

“The stability of the region has become one of the central concerns of our partnership,” the PM said. His observations were seen as a veiled attack on China for its aggressive military moves against co-littoral nations in the Indo-Pacific region and the continuing standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Despite 9/11 & 26/11, terror still a threat PM Modi regretted that more than two decades after 9/11 and a decade after 26/11, terrorism still remained a danger for the world. “Terrorism is an enemy of humanity. We must overcome all forces sponsoring and exporting terror,” he said in a veiled attack on Pakistan.

The global order was based on respect for the principles of the UN Charter, peaceful resolution of disputes and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

“Our vision doesn’t seek to contain or exclude, but to build a cooperative region of peace and prosperity. We work through regional institutions and with our partners from within the region and beyond. Of this, Quad has emerged as a major force,” he said. This was PM Modi’s second address to the joint sitting of the US Congress, an honour sparingly bestowed on visiting leaders to America.

Touching upon terrorism, he regretted that more than two decades after 9/11 and a decade after 26/11, terrorism and radicalism still remained a danger for the world. “Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs and buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror,” the PM said in an oblique attack on Pakistan. “I agree with President Biden that this is a defining partnership of this century as it serves a larger purpose. Democracy, demography and destiny give us that purpose,” he observed.

Noting that the Ukraine conflict is causing great pain in the region, Modi said he had said directly and publicly that “this is not an era of war, but one of dialogue and diplomacy”. PM Modi said democracy was one of the sacred and shared values. “Democracy is the spirit that supports equality and dignity. Democracy is the idea that welcomes debate and discourse,” he said, adding in the evolution of the democratic spirit, India was the “mother of democracy”.

The nearly hour-long address — slightly longer than his 45-minute address in 2016 — witnessed several standing ovations and cheers from lawmakers, including US Vice-President Kamala Harris, as well as chants of “Modi, Modi” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” from the diaspora who had packed the galleries of the majestic House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington. Outside the Capitol, human rights activists protested against the visit.