Delhi CM recommends Raaj Kumar Anand's name for Cabinet berth

New Delhi, October 19
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he has recommended Patel Nagar MLA Raaj Kumar Anand’s name to the Lieutenant Governor for including him in the Cabinet, days after Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned as minister following a row over his presence at a religious conversion event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee hits a fresh record low of 83.06 against US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges greenback’s strength against ...
‘Putin sent me 20 bottles of Vodka’: Italy-ex PM's remarks under scanner
Vodka imports from Russia are banned but Massrali said she w...