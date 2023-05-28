CMs' absence won't hit growth plan, says panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery has said the absence of 10 CMs at its Governing Council Meeting would not make a difference to its deliberations nor would any state be left out of the plan to make India a developed economy by 2047.

He told the media all papers submitted by the states were taken into consideration. Asked if the CMs who boycotted the meeting would not miss out, he said they would only miss out on the “rich thinking in the room”.