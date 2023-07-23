Coal case: Woman IAS officer arrested

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested IAS officer Ranu Sahu in Chhattisgarh under provisions of the prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following searches conducted on her premises on Friday as part of its probe into the state's coal levy graft case, officials said. Before her, 2009-batch IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi was arrested last year in the case.
