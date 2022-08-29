Coast Guard conducts rescue drill in Chennai

ANI

Chennai, August 28



The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday conducted the 10th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise SAREX -22 in Chennai.

24 representatives from 16 nations 2-day exercise

The event was reviewed by Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania.

ICG Dornier planes demonstrated ways of rescuing passengers from ships and aircraft during emergencies.

The drill is being attended by 24 foreign observers from 16 friendly nations.