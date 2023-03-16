Coast Guard holds drill with 5 nations

New Delhi, March 15
The Indian Coast Guard is conducting a three-day (March 14-16) exercise with five nations under the aegis of the Colombo Security Conclave at Kolkata.
Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Mauritius, along with observer countries — Bangladesh and Seychelles — are participating in the drill. Discussions are being held on tackling threats from anti-national elements, marine pollution response, search and rescue and damage control at sea.
The Colombo Security Conclave was formed in 2011. It aims to make maritime security, marine pollution response and maritime search and rescue priorities for the region.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Governor can't spark govt fall', SC questions Koshyari's role
Wants to know grounds that called for floor test in Shinde-U...
US upholds McMahon Line, says Arunachal integral part of India
Bipartisan Senate resolution on border passed
Burnt, soiled... excuses for 'lost' Haryana record
Ex-sarpanches fail to furnish fund receipts | Audit flagged ...