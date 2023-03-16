Coast Guard holds drill with 5 nations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

The Indian Coast Guard is conducting a three-day (March 14-16) exercise with five nations under the aegis of the Colombo Security Conclave at Kolkata.

Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Mauritius, along with observer countries — Bangladesh and Seychelles — are participating in the drill. Discussions are being held on tackling threats from anti-national elements, marine pollution response, search and rescue and damage control at sea.

The Colombo Security Conclave was formed in 2011. It aims to make maritime security, marine pollution response and maritime search and rescue priorities for the region.