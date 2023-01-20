Cold wave abates in Northwest

New Delhi, January 19
The cold wave across the Northwest has finally abated. The IMD on Thursday said there would be relief from biting cold over the next five days due to back-to-back western disturbances. “Minimum temperatures will very likely rise by about 2°C in many parts of Northwest India on Friday and there will be no significant change in the subsequent four days,” IMD officials said.
Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan reeled under sub-zero temperatures during the cold wave which started on January 14. Ground frost, it is feared, may damage crops.The region saw biting cold conditions between January 5 and January 9.
